EEC Board to discuss restrictions on crossing Russia-Belarus border for other EAEU states

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) will discuss restrictions on crossing the border between Russia and Belarus for nationals of the other Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states on 24 August, BelTA learned from the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

"The Advisory Committee on Internal Markets has discussed mutual recognition of conformity assessment documents for communication means, including tablets and mobile phones, restrictions on crossing the Russia-Belarus border for nationals of the other EAEU member states, ban on entering the EAEU countries for people who committed administrative offenses, the need to harmonize requirements for driver training and other matters related to the EAEU domestic market," the press service informed.

"The vice-premiers of the EAEU member states upheld such a format of work when the Advisory Committee discusses most sensitive issues for the EAEU member states and then submits its proposals on eliminating these issues to the EEC Board every month," Karine Minasyan, Eurasian Economic Commission Member of the Board (Minister) for Domestic Markets, Informatization, Information and Communication Technologies, said.

One of the most sensitive obstacles is the need to confirm the conformity of communication means (tablets, mobile phones) manufactured in one of the EAEU member states with the national legislation of the other EAEU member states. Another important issue is participation in public (municipal) procurement of the partner states. This time the discussion dealt with getting access to procurement of software developed in the EAEU member states.

"Members of the Advisory Committee discussed obstructions for the free movement of the workforce on the territory of the union. It pertains to the entry refusal and deportation of people who committed administrative offenses as well as restrictions on crossing the Belarus-Russia border for members of the other EAEU member states traveling by land," the EEC press service said.