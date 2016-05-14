  • kz
    EEC, Cambodia to sign memorandum of understanding

    10:16, 14 May 2016
    MINSK. KAZINFORM The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) and the Cambodia government will sign a memorandum of understanding, BelTA learned from the EEC press service.

    The signing ceremony will be held in Moscow on 17 May. Attending the event will be EEC Board Chairman Tigran Sargsyan and Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen.

    “The memorandum will be aimed at advancing all-round cooperation between the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Kingdom of Cambodia, boosting bilateral trade and implementing measures to remove trade barriers,” the press service said.
    Source: BELTA

    Eurasian Economic Union Government News
