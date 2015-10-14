EEC Council discussed preparation of new EEU Customs Code

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has taken part in the meeting of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) in Astana.

Members of the Council have discussed 30 draft documents as well as the issues of the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council at the level of heads of states which will be held on October 16 in Burabai resort. According to the press service of Prime Minister, the sitting discussed approaches to the development of trade and economic cooperation with key partners of the EEU. In addition, the meeting approved a draft regulation on the external audit in the bodies of the EEU. They parties have also considered the issues of preparation of the new Customs Code of the EEU. It aims to provide facilitation of customs administration and create favorable conditions for foreign trade.