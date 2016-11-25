EEC creates Consultative Committee for inner markets

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The decision on the creation of the Consultative Committee for functioning of inner markets was made at the session of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) on Thursday.

The Consultative Committee will become an important platform for interaction between the EEC, competent authorities and business sector of the EEU member states. In the future the sessions of the Committee will focus on the creation and development of the monitoring mechanism of inner markets functioning, law-enforcement practice of the EEU member states with a view to eliminate barriers, exemptions and limitations. Utmost attention will be paid to the issues related to dispute settlement and other aspects of inner markets functioning.

Consultations within the platform are expected to help improve law-making activity in that sphere and allow to take into account interest of the market participants.