EEC defined duty-free goods from least developed countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission has approved the list of the goods imported from 49 least developed countries and 104 developing countries which, when imported to the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union, will be subject to the customs duties which have been reduced by 25% and some are zeroed, the press service of the EEC reported.

The list has been made following the arrangements achieved at the IX Ministers' conference of the WTO for liberalization of access of goods from the least developed countries.

The list includes both the goods enjoying tariff preferences (meat, edible offals, fish, dairy products, honey, fruits, nuts, coffee, tea, rice, spices, cacao beans, collection items and antiques, precious metals and pearl, hand-made carpets) and the goods from the least developed countries which have provided with an expanded preferential access (ferrous and non-ferrous metals and some sorts of machine engineering goods).

"There 62% of the goods to which zero customs duty applies", member of the Board of Veronika Nikishina said. "We plan to continue expanding duty-free access for the goods to the maximum level 97% in the product range".