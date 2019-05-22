EEC delegation meets Mongolian State Secretary

ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM Delegates led by Director of Department for the Development of Integration of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Sergey.Shukhno are working in Ulaanbaatar city on May 20-22, Montsame reports.

State Secretary of the Mongolian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Davaasuren Damdinsuren received the delegates, exchanging views on broadening trade and economic cooperation between Mongolia and the EEC, particularly, possibilities of triggering joint research works on establishing Free Trade Agreement between the two sides.

While agreeing to hold the third meeting of the joint working group of the Government of Mongolia and the EEC in October in Moscow, the sides decided to jointly organize a business meeting of Mongolian and the EEC's businessmen during the third meeting.

The EEC delegates will also have meetings with authorities of the Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Light Industry, the General Agency for Specialized Inspection, the Mongolian Agency for Standardization and Metrology and the Mongolian National Chamber of Commerce and Industry to share views on possibilities of expanding bilateral cooperation.

The EEC is a regional largest economic integration organization that includes five countries: the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia.