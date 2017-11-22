  • kz
    EEC, Ecuador to sign memorandum on trade and economic cooperation

    16:43, 22 November 2017
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) and the Ministry of Foreign Trade of Ecuador will sign a memorandum on trade and economic cooperation. The draft document was approved by the EEC Board, BelTA learned from the press service of the commission. 

    It is expected that the memorandum will be signed on 24 November. The document will be inked by Member of the Board (Minister) for Trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission Veronika Nikishina and Minister of Foreign Trade of Ecuador Pablo Campana, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .

    Eurasian Economic Union
