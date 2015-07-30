EEC experts discuss competitiveness of agro-industrial complexes within Eurasian Union

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), together with the Commission of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RUIE) on agriculture, have held a round table which discussed the issues of competiveness of agro-industrial complexes within the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).

The event was attended by over 60 representatives of agribusiness of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia, the competent authorities and scientific institutions, the press service of the EEC reported. In his welcoming remarks to the participants of the meeting Sergei Sidorsky, member of the Board (Minister) for Industry and Agribusiness of the EEC, noted that the opportunities laid down in the EEU Treaty can solve the enhancement of competitive industries in Eurasia. According to Mr.Sidorsky, agribusiness must bear on their own resources, use of the best achievements of science, encouragement the development of domestic production, as well as alignment of cooperation chains within cross-border markets with the substitution of imported resources and modernization of deep processing of grain. The roundtable participants noted that further development of the agro-industrial complex of the union lies in the plane of mutually beneficial international cooperation in the light of new conditions related to both the integration processes and the foreign policy situation. The countries of the EEU should coordinate plans for the evolvement of major agricultural products output including meat and meat products, milk and milk products, sugar, etc. Positively assessing the results of the meeting, the roundtable participants agreed on holding regular meetings and discussions of consolidate proposals in order to develop solutions aimed at the further development of integration and increasing the competitiveness of agro-industrial complex of the union.