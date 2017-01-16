EEC hopes for Belarus' prompt accession to WTO

MINSK. KAZINFORM The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) hopes for Belarus' prompt accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO), Tatyana Valovaya, Member of the Board - Minister of the Development of Integration and Macroeconomics of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), told a press conference in Moscow on 16 January, BelTAhas learned.

“We hope that Belarus will join the WTO as fast as it is possible,” said Tatyana Valovaya. In her words, the talks on Belarus' WTO entry have intensified greatly in the recent time.

“We have always focused the attention of the WTO member states on the fact that Belarus, being a member of the Eurasian Economic Union, has significantly approached the norms and rules of the WTO,” the EEC minister said. Tatyana Valovaya said that, as soon as Belarus joins the WTO, it would be possible to for the EEU to become a WTO member.



