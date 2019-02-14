EEC Minister of Trade: Enactment of EAEU-Iran Provisional FTA Agrt to boost bilateral commercial ties

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The prospects of enactment of the Provisional FTA Agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and the Islamic Republic of Iran as well as other issues of the EAEU-Iran trade-economic cooperation were discussed at a meeting of the EEC Minister of Trade Veronika Nikishina and Deputy Minister of Agricultural Jihad of Iran Ali Akbar Mehrfard.

At the meeting, Veronika Nikishina said that the enactment of the Provisional Agreement will boost commerce between the EAEU and Iran and called the Iranian side to facilitate all the internal procedures. She highlighted that the three EAEU countries- Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Russia - had already ratified the Provisional Agreement, Kazinform reports citing the EEC press service.



The sides also exchanged information about the measures taken in the EAEU and Iran on preparation for the application of the agreement.

"We hope that the signatories of the Provisional Agreement will complete all the required ratification procedures as soon as possible and our exporters will begin using the preferences this year, as per the document," she said.



"After then, both Iran and the EAEU will be able to study the peculiarities of application of the preferential commerce mode and discuss these details while negotiating the full-fledged agreement on the free trade area," she noted.