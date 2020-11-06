EEC names new Minister of antimonopoly regulation and competition

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council made a decision to appoint Arman Shakkaliyev as the new member of the board of the Eurasian Economic Commission from the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the commission's press service.

He will monitor the issues of antimonopoly regulation and competition at transborder markets of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Shakkaliyev will step in after former representative of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin was named as the Chairman of the Agency for Competitiveness Protection and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Mr Shakkaliyev has extensive managing experience under his belt as worked for the Ministry for Investment and Trade as well as for the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.