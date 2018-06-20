EEC passes guidelines for handling violations of EAEU technical regulations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission has adopted guidelines for state control (surveillance) agencies of the Eurasian Economic Union member states for ensuring the observance of the EAEU technical regulations, BelTA cites the EEC press service.

"If a surveillance agency of one of the EAEU member states has revealed a violation of any EAEU technical regulations, it should submit a notification about the violation and subsequent restrictive measures to the surveillance agencies of the other EAEU member states and the EEC within seven days. The notification should contain the name of the surveillance agency that detected the violation, the date of the check, the name of the legal entity or the individual entrepreneur whose products failed to meet the EAEU technical requirements and a number of other facts," the press service informed.

After receiving such a notification, the authorized agencies of the other EAEU member states should check whether unsafe products indicated in the notification are sold in their countries. The findings of the checks and the information about the measures taken should be submitted to the surveillance agency that sent the notification.

While drafting the EAEU recommendations, the member states reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining cooperation with a view to strengthening mutual trust in the findings of surveillance agencies and preventing dangerous products from entering the common market of the union. The document will help implement some provisions of the agreement on the principles and approaches to exercising state control (surveillance) over the observance of the EAEU technical regulations with a view to approximating the corresponding laws of the member states. The guidelines are advisory in nature, but they will be used as groundwork for elaborating a binding protocol of interaction between the surveillance agencies of the member states that will be passed by the Board of the EEC after the agreement comes into force, the press service added.