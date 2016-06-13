EEC ready to develop cooperation with U.S. businesses, government agencies

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) is ready to develop institutional cooperation with U.S. businesses and government agencies responsible for trade and economic relations, Chairman of the EEC Board Tigran Sargsyan said as he met with Alexis Rodzianko, President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia, BelTA learned from the EEC press service.

The Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) is a regional integration organization of an economic, not political nature, Tigran Sargsyan pointed out. Russia (the biggest economy in the union), same as all the other EEU member states, has delegated some of its economic powers to the EEC as the supranational regulating body of the union. Therefore, the EEC is actually a supranational and independent body whose mandate extends to all EEU countries.



Tigran Sargsyan emphasized that the EEC is open for cooperation with foreign partners and business associations, in different formats and on a wide range of issues. "Dialogue with the EEU is necessary. We are creating economic space in accordance with the best international practices. Our cooperation and openness are useful for building a normal dialogue. If there is no dialogue there will be confrontation. In Europe and in the United States many say that they would like to see the EEU as a predictable factor. But the problem is that if there is no cooperation and dialogue between us, then our colleagues will always see us as unpredictable. Dialogue is a step towards the strengthening of market institutions that make the world economy sustained and predictable. The Eurasian Economic Commission is ready for dialogue," he said.



Tigran Sargsyan proposed to begin cooperation with the U.S. government and business entities on technical aspects, for example to establish a dialogue on technical regulation, Kazinform refers to eng.belta.by.



"For his part, Alexis Rodzianko assured that he is doing his best to get this message to the economic and political establishment of the United States. During the recent meetings in Washington, Alexis Rodzianko told representatives of the American business community and politicians about the importance of the EEC in developing rules and standards for business and also the importance of decisions taken by the Commission. In his words, there are big companies in the United States that say that thanks to the EEC activity they could enhance their work on the EEU market. Alexis Rodzianko expressed interest in further development of the dialogue between the American business community and the Eurasian Economic Commission. The parties agreed to further develop business contacts," the press service said.