EEC, Singapore launch large-format dialogue

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The first meeting of the joint working group of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) and the Government of Singapore has launched a large-format dialogue between the EEC and Singapore, BelTA learned from the EEC press service.

The joint working group discussed technical regulations and the application of sanitary, phyto-sanitary and quarantine measures in the trade between the EEC and Singapore.

The working group also talked over mutual investments, forms and prospects of cooperation in the energy and industrial sectors.

“The first large-format discussion between the EEC and the Government of Singapore showed that there is a high mutual interest in opening new cooperation horizons. A clear mechanism for holding regular consultations has been worked out. This format can be used by the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union as well,” Tatyana Valovaya, Member of the Board - Minister of the Development of Integration and Macroeconomics of the Eurasian Economic Commission, said after the meeting.

The joint working group of the EEC and Singapore will gather for the next meeting in Moscow in the spring of 2018. The focus will be on investment in the agricultural and industrial sectors of the EEU member states.

The joint working group was set up within the framework of the bilateral memorandum of understanding of 18 May 2016. The goal of the memorandum is to promote trade and economic cooperation between the EEU countries and Singapore, and to remove barriers to trade.