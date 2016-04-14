EEC tasked with developing dialogue with China, EU

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Prime Ministers of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) have tasked the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) with developing dialogue with China and the European Union, EEC Board Chairman Tigran Sargsyan told reporters after the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Moscow on 13 April, BelTA has learned.

“During the meeting, the EEC was given clear instructions on how to work with the European Union and build dialogue with China,” Tigran Sargsyan said. He noted that Kazakhstan as the country chairing the EEU identified cooperation with third countries as a priority for the union in 2016.

Tigran Sargsyan said that the Prime Ministers made a number of decisions related to the coordination of industrial policy. For instance, they approved a document regulating the establishment and operation of Eurasian technology platforms.

The EEC Board Chairman also noted that the Prime Ministers agreed to continue reviewing the draft concept of the common market of oil and oil products at the next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council to be held in Yerevan in May. They will also further consider matters related to rail transportation. Besides, Tigran Sargsyan said that the Prime Ministers decided to hold meetings more often.



