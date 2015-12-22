  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    EEU&#39;s 2016 budget cut by 12% - Khristenko

    08:36, 22 December 2015
    Photo: None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Eurasian Economic Union's budget will be cut by 12% in 2016, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Viktor Khristenko said at the extended meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow yesterday, Kazinform reports.

    "The EEU budget has been approved. With the consideration of the current negative tendencies, it has been reduced by 12%. Next year there will be no wage indexation for the employees of the EEU," Khristenko said.

    Tags:
    Eurasian Economic Union News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!