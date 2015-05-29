EEU&#39;s future looks promising - Nursultan Nazarbayev

ASTANA-BURABAI. KAZINFORM - The future of the Eurasian Economic Union looks promising, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said during the meeting with the heads of delegations of the CIS member states who gathered in the resort village of Burabai on Friday.

"The Commonwealth of Independence States has great potential. The meeting of the heads of governments [in Burabai] itself and bilateral and multilateral talks are of paramount importance. Especially now at the time of global economic crisis and falling energy prices we need to join our efforts and cooperate," President Nazarbayev stressed. The Head of State also added that ‘there is no alternative to integration'. "That is why we initiate the integration processes. I am confident that the future of the Eurasian Economic Union looks promising. Despite current difficulties, negative trends and risks... we are on the right track," the Kazakh leader added.