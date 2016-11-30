EEU accession unfavorable for Uzbekistan - Shavkat Tulyaganov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Tashkent thoroughly monitors development of economic integration on the post-Soviet space, but still believes that accession to the Eurasian Economic Union or Customs Union is unfavorable for the country at the current stage, according to Shavkat Tulyaganov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Economic Relations, Investments and Trade, newsru.com reports.

“Uzbekistan is a member of some or other integration structures. Our main priority is not to have such a structure that will impact adoption of decisions in Uzbekistan. We are a member country of the Free Trade Zone, the Commonwealth of Independent States. All these agreements enable us to enjoy normal trade relations and ties [with other countries - editor]. Our experts say that accession to the EEU or CU is not advantageous for Uzbekistan. In some issues, it may even infringe on our interests,” Ria Novosti cites Shavkat Tulyaganov.

He assured that the government of the country thoroughly monitors development of integration structures. “If we ascertain that there are no economic complications or infringements for us, we will probably start discussing accession issues. But today we are following our own course and we are not going to enter new integration associations,” Tulyaganov explained.

According to him, this policy will be continued after the December 4 Presidential Elections. “The candidates have already announced that the country’s foreign policy and foreign economy course will be based on directions set by the First President of Uzbekistan,” he explained.

In 2008, Uzbekistan quitted from the EurAzEC, the EEU predecessor, for doubts in its efficiency.

“The main objectives and agenda of the EurAzEC to a large extent resemble the activity of the CIS and CSTO, not to mention that the same countries participate in the EurAzEC IPA and CSTO. All of this leads to overlapping and parallelism in the work of interstate structures on the post-Soviet space and impacts efficiency of their activity,” the letter by late Uzbek President Islam Karimov reads.

One more reason in favor of this decision became disagreement of Uzbekistan on the principles of accession of the EurAzEC countries to the Customs Union of Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia.

Later, Tashkent denounced a number of international agreements within the EurAzEC in particular in the agreement on cooperation in criminal punishments.

Last year, Karimov stated that his country would never join the unions like the former USSR. According to AKI Press, in his speech addressed to the deputies of the Parliament, he said that Uzbek nation had chosen its own path of development and would not depend on others. “Several states are trying to return the old days and the conditions of the Soviet regime. Some foreign TV channels broadcast transmission, praising the former regime. But we won't do it. We have our own way of development, we have a responsibility to our people. I tell you straight, Uzbekistan won't join the Eurasian Union and the Customs Union," said the President, UzDaily reported.

Turantoday.com pointed out Karimov’s statement on the country’s firm intention not to join any military-political blocs and alliances and to prevent deployment of military bases and facilities on its territory.

“A month ago only (during Putin’s visit to Uzbekistan), Russian governmental mass media quoted various experts and political scientists, even the Russian President’s Aide Ushakov as saying about ‘deep interest of Uzbekistan in the Eurasian Economic Union’. However, it seems, Karimov had no interest in the Eurasian Economic Union. This interest did not arise even after Putin’s visit. It means that Kremlin finally lost the levers of pressure on this rich CA republic, the EEU membership of which could be a good support for Russia which sinks in western sanctions,” Turantoday.com reported in January 2015.

It should be reminded that in October 2014, with the beginning of functioning of the Eurasian Economic Union, presidents of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan signed the Treaty on Termination of the activity of the EurAzEC. The Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union was signed by Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan on May 29, 2014 in Astana. Armenia and Kyrgyzstan joined the EEU in 2015. Vietnam entered in a free trade agreement zone with the EEU, while Syria is also willing to join the structure.

First President of Uzbekistan died on September 2, 2016. Prime Minister Shavkat Mirziyoyev is currently Acting President of the country.