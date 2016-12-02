EEU and China main export destinations of Kazakhstan beef and wheat

ASTANA.KAZINFORM - In 2017 Kazakhstan meat and wheat will be exported to the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union and China, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

"We plan to export 30 thousand tons of beef to the EEU and 40 thousand tons to China till 2021. 479 thousand tons of wheat will be exported to the EEU and CIS (2,5 million tons), China (1 million tons), Iran (900 thousand tons), Afghanistan (86 thousand tons) and other countries (370 thousand tons). These are the figures we having at present. Kazakhstan has good export potential", - Vice-Minister of Agriculture Gulmira Issayeva informed.

It was earlier reported that Kazakhstan would create an export center of the agro-industrial complex for the export channels and financial support of agricultural enterprises. In other words the center will be searching and providing information of potential markets to domestic agricultural producers.