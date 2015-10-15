EEU authorities have to work in best interests of all member states - N. Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM -The EEU authorities have to work in the best interests of all member states of the Union, President of Kazakhstan N. Nazarbayev thinks.

The bilateral talks in the narrow and enlarged formats are held within the state visit of Russian President V. Putin to Kazakhstan in the Akorda today.

"Your state visit to Kazakhstan is a special event for the country. Russia is our strategic partner and ally. Cooperating within the EEU and directly our countries successfully implement the projects in the economic, scientific and humanitarian spheres. Therefore, we attach a special meaning to today's meeting. I am confident that this meeting will give an additional impetus for development of cooperation between our countries," the President of Kazakhstan said.

The President noted that the present reduction of the mutual trade turnover is explainable. "You know it well enough that it is all temporary and influenced by the global situation in general, and by the reduction of prices for energy resources and export products. However, we understand the necessity of making prompt decision in order to address the situation at the national level and at the level of the EEU. We need to use the reserves to alleviate the economic problems within the EEU," N. Nazarbayev stressed.

N. Nazarbayev also informed that the sides emphasized that the EEU can exist with the equality of all member states. He also told that the EEU authorities have to work in the best interest of all member states.