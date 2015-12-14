EEU became factor of stability in trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan and Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The EEU has become a factor of stability in trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan and Russia, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Russia to Kazakhstan Mikhail Bocharnikov told at the press conference today.

"New points have been reached in the relations between Kazakhstan and Russia in 2015. The meetings held within the EEU framework have become a part of a series of personal meetings of our presidents. We counted that there were 13 meetings between our presidents in different formats and places and at different international platforms this year," M. Bocharnikov said.

The Russian Ambassador called a dialogue of the two countries productive. Nevertheless, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia has decreased by 23% in dollar equivalent in 2015. In 2014, the trade turnover made about 20 billion in c.u.

"These figures are good indicators. They exclude the volatility of the exchange rate. Counting the trade turnover in rubles, not dollars, the trade turnover has increased by 25%. Moreover, the Russian export to Kazakhstan increased by 10%," M. Bocharnikov noted.

He also noted that the EEU has become a factor of stability in trade and economic relations between the two countries even after one year of its operation.