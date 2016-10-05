EEU, China to eye FEZ creation in October

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The first round of negotiations on the creation of the Free Trade Zone (FEZ) between the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and China is set to be held in the middle of October 2016 in Moscow, Kazinform has learnt from TASS.

"The first round of negotiations on the Free Trade Zone with China will take place in the middle of October in Moscow," Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sarkisyan was quoted as saying.



First Vice Prime Minister of Russia Igor Shuvalov earlier stated that Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Keqiang are scheduled to meet on November 7-8 in Saint Petersburg. One of the issues on the agenda will be the preparation of the agreement on the creation of Eurasian economic partnership, involving the EurAsEC member states, India, China, Pakistan and other countries that would like to join.



Under the agreement, Russia and China or the EurAsEC member states and China may agree the establishment of the free trade zone. According to Shuvalov, such agreement is likely to be signed within two years.