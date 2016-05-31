EEU common market to become link between East and West

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan builds a reliable platform for interregional cooperation by implementing infrastructural projects, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told at the sitting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Union.

"The EEU common market has to become a link between the East and West. Free movement of goods and services within the union meets the initiative of the Economic Belt of the Silk Road Program announced by the Chinese president. It is planned that the project will include those cooperation spheres that represent the economic benefit and mutual interest for our countries," N. Nazarbayev said.

The Head of State also noted that "Nurly Zhol" Program was implemented in Kazakhstan. Construction and modernization of infrastructural facilities are underway within this program. These projects are the Western Europe-Western China transport corridor, Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Persian Gulf railroad and the Kazakhstani logistics terminal functioning in China.

"A sea port is being built on the Caspian shore. Thus, Kazakhstan builds a reliable platform for interregional cooperation through these transport routes it creates," N. Nazarbayev added.