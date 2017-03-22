EEU common pharmaceutical market to expand medicine range in Belarus

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Establishing a common pharmaceutical market in the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) will expand the range of medicines available in Belarus, Tatyana Tumelya, the head of production management and development planning at the pharmaceutical industry department of the Healthcare Ministry, said at a press conference held in BelTA's press center.

"The common market will expand the range of medicines available on the Belarusian market. It can be new generic drugs or some other medicines that are not used in Belarus today," Tatyana Tumelya noted.



On the whole, there is enough registered medicines to ensure patient care in Belarus, Tatyana Tumelya said. As of 1 March 2017, there were 4,500 medicines registered in Belarus. Of them 1,600 are manufactured domestically, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .