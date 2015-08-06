EEU countries consider draft agreement on export of pensions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The EEU countries consider a draft agreement on export of pensions, Deputy Minister of Healthcare and Social Development of Kazakhstan Svetlana Zhakupova informed.

"The pension agreement with Russia and Belarus within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union has not been signed yet. However, the draft agreement is discussed already. The draft agreement provides for export of pensions from Russia to Kazakhstan and from Kazakhstan to Russia and from and to Belarus. In this regard, the Belarusian and Russian sides insist on monthly payments," she said.

According to her, the experts of the two countries - Russia and Belarus insist that the state would transfer all the pension payments on a monthly basis upon reaching the retirement age by persons. For example, in case of a move of a pensioner from Kazakhstan to Russia, the Russian Pension Fund will pay that person his pension.

She also added that the agreement was still under consideration.