EEU countries to buy petroleum products from each other without export duties

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The decision on creating a concept of forming of the common market of oil and petroleum products was made at the sitting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan said at the sitting in the Akorda.

"The second block of issues that we considered was about the energy sphere. The Heads of State approved the concept of forming of the common market of oil and petroleum products," T. Sargsyan said.

According to him, based on the concept the energy companies of the EEU will have equal access to oil infrastructure of the union partners and can buy oil and petroleum products without any restrictions and export duties.

"The implementation of the concept provides for three stages. We have to develop a program on implementation of the concept, in other words it will be the necessary agreement that is going to enable the concept. Thus, in 2025 we will have the common energy market. The concept of forming the common gas market has been developed as well. This market will begin functioning in 2025 as well," T. Sargsyan added.