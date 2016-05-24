EEU Customs Code to be signed by end of October 2016

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The draft Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) is to be signed by the end of October 2016, BelTA learned from Natalia Sachenok, spokesperson for the Member of the Board - Minister in charge of Customs Cooperation of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

"A regular session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council held in Yerevan on 20 May reviewed the status of the preparation of the draft EEU Customs Code. The prime ministers of the EEU member states decided that the Eurasian Economic Commission and the governments of the EEU countries must ensure that the Customs Code is completed on time. The document is to be signed by 28 October 2016," the spokesperson said.

Mukai Kadyrkulov, Member of the Board - Minister in charge of Customs Cooperation of the Eurasian Economic Commission chairing the working group responsible for the drafting of the document, said that 57 out of the total of 1,500 comments and suggestions submitted during the national-level approval procedure have not been settled yet. As many as 32 of them are additionally considered by the customs authorities of the Eurasian Economic Commission, experts and businessmen. The remaining 25 items will be discussed in the near future at a session of the heads of ministries and government agencies of the EEU member states responsible for drafting the document, Kazinform refers to eng.belta.by.