EEU does not develop in a vacuum – V.Matviyenko

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Eurasian Economic Union has played a stabilizing role amid the crisis, Speaker of the Council of Federation of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko says.

“The launch of the Eurasian Economic Union in 2015 was, undoubtedly, the main event in the Kazakh-Russian relations in recent years. I would like to remind that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev became an inspirer of this project. Noteworthy to say that the agreement on the EEU establishment was signed in Astana,” said Matviyenko delivering a speech at the Senate of the Kazakhstan Parliament in Astana.

According to her, the model of relations in EEU is attractive for many foreign countries. As Matviyenko reminded, on 27 April the Council of Federation of Russia approved ratification of the Agreement on Free Trade Zone with Vietnam. The negotiations on establishment of a similar zone with Israel, India, Egypt and Iran are underway.

“It is quite possible that not all members are satisfied with the results of the first year of the EEU’s functioning. Of course, we all expected an immediate effect. It should be noted the EEU does not develop in a vacuum. As it happened, the peak of the economic crisis was recorded in year 2015, which resulted in twofold decrease in energy prices. This is the first precedent in the global history,” she added.

"Meanwhile, amid these complicated conditions, the Eurasian Economic Union has played hugely positive and stabilizing role," noted she.

"We have no alternative to joint work on further development and strengthening of the EEU. Its potential can be fully implemented due to presence of four freedoms – freedom of movement of goods, services, capital and workforce - as well as due to balanced trade and fair competition,” stressed V.Matviyenko.