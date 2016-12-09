EEU-EU synergy carries potential for effective cooperation

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The potential for effective interaction lies in the cooperation between the major integration association of the East and the West, Belarus Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Evgeny Shestakov said during the international conference "25 Years Without USSR: Where Do Post-Soviet Trajectories Lead?" on 8 December.

The deputy minister noted that Belarus has long been promoting the idea of integration of integrations. "It is no secret that within the framework of the East-West and EEU-EU cooperation, the idea has so far received a very reserved feedback, including on the part of our European partners. However, it is precisely the synergy of the major integration associations that carries the potential for effective interaction, primarily in economy," Evgeny Shestakov believes.

In his words, the mutually beneficial partnership could be even more useful today, at a time when the European Union is going through a difficult period (Brexit, integration problems, social and economic misbalances). "In my opinion, the European integration should not be confined to the West," the diplomat said.



Evgeny Shestakov added that Belarus' top priorities include the integration of the EEU with Asian unions and projects, including the ASEAN countries and China, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.