EEU heads of state to decide on free trade zone with Israel

BURABAY. KAZINFORM - A session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (EEC) has just started in the Burabay resort area in Akmola region.

Participating in the session are President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev. During the talks in Burabay, the heads of state will discuss the most pressing issues and prospects of the EEU development. They are expected to ink a number of documents defining the procedure of interaction of the EEU and EEC with third countries. It is worth mentioning that the commencement of negotiations with Israel on creation of a free trade zone is on the agenda of the session. The heads of state will also touch upon some organizational issues, procedure used to admit new members into the EEU and disaffiliate them. By Damir Baimanov