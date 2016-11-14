EEU integration potential discussed in Moscow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union possess "unrealized potential for economic growth", Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan said at the international conference "Economic Reforms in the EEU Countries, Ways of Development and Coordination" held on November 11 in Moscow.

According to him, the EEU must continue liquidating barriers and restrictions in trade sector. Best practices and technologies must be implemented to ensure qualitative changes, he added. “With the consideration of intellectual potential, we need to set the priorities for changes. For instance, for determining the areas of development and evaluating the potential of structural transformations, the EU estimates ‘the depth and place of gap’ in economies of the countries,” he noted.

“The change in people’s behavior is the main thing in structural transformations,” stressed Sargsyan, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Eurasian Economic Council.

Chairman of the Council of the Russian Foundation ‘Strategic Developments Centre’ Alexey Kudrin backed the discussion on integration nature of economic growth in EEU states, macro- and micro-economic changes and importance of coordination of macro-economic policy.

In his opinion, high inflation and high budget deficit remain the key macro-economic indicators of Russia. “We need to bring these parameters to a healthy condition if we want to achieve some economic growth,” he said.

Kudrin is confident that the EEU countries need to produce new goods and create new, constantly improving models of innovative economy as well as to apply up-to-date methods of organizations’ management to strengthen their positions in the world.