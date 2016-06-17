EEU interested in effective, stable EU - Nazarbayev (PHOTOS)

SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM - As a young interstate association, the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) needs to take into account the risks of anti-integration, said Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev addressing a plenary session at the 20th Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday.

"The EEU as a young interstate association needs to take into account the existing risks. Disintegration and economic isolationism don't solve any of inner problems. It is a self-deception. The EEU is interested in effective and stable European Union (EU). Europe is also interested in constructive cooperation with our trading bloc," President Nazarbayev said.



Nursultan Nazarbayev also noted that some aspects of the integration associations started to impede dynamics of economic development of member countries.



