EEU Intergovernmental Council agrees documents on common pharmaceutical market

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council which meeting took place in Gorky, Moscow Oblast, agreed on a package of documents necessary to launch the common pharmaceutical market in the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), Kazakhstan Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev, whose country is presiding in the EEU this year, said at the end of the meeting.

The PM said that the package of documents on the common pharmaceutical market was signed by the Vice Premiers of the EEU member states at the presence of the Prime Ministers. In his words, this move can be considered a hallmark achievement with medicines to become the first specific product within the EEU common market.

The Kazakh PM added that the development of the common gas, oil, energy and financial markets are the plans for the future. The common pharmaceutical market will prompt the removal of barriers and exceptions within the Eurasian Economic Union.



Source: Belta