EEU, Iran mull over free trade zone

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan met with Iran's Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanayee to discuss the ways of creating a free trade zone between Iran and the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), BelTA learned from the EEC press service.

Tigran Sargsyan thanked Mehdi Sanayee for the opportunity to discuss trade cooperation and noted that the issue of the free trade zone remains a crucial aspect of the constructive dialogue between the Eurasian integration association and Iran. According to the Chairman of the EEC Board, Iran is one of the priority countries for the EEU to set up a free trade zone with. The Presidents of the EEU member states have repeatedly spoken in favor of strengthening relations between the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran. "We believe that our mutual relations have a big potential for economic growth," the Chairman of the EEC Board said.

Mehdi Sanayee, for his part, emphasized the seriousness of Iran's intention in setting up a free trade zone with the EEU countries and reaffirmed his country's interest in speeding up the process. "Iran maintains good trade and economic relations with all the EEU member states. We have every chance for efficient cooperation," the Ambassador said.



Mehdi Sanayee also suggested gathering scientists and businessmen for a conference in Iran to talk over the operation of the EEC and the EEU, as well as the prospects of economic cooperation between Iran and the EEU states, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.