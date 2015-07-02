EEU is a long-term project - Nursultan Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev believes that the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) is a long-term project.

In an exclusive interview with the republican TV channels, President Nazarbayev stressed that founding economies of the Eurasian trade bloc are quite different. "But if you take a look at the European Union, the situation is basically the same. Germany is Europe's powerhouse economy followed closely by France. Then, there are the Eastern Europe, Italy and Greece. But still they are all part of the European economic union. The Eurasian Economic Union is a long-term project that will help develop economies of its members," Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed. The President also pointed out that Kazakhstan sees the union as purely economic.