EEU is expected to get observer status in UN soon

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Eurasian Economic Union is expected to get the observer status in the United Nations Organization at the nearest session of the UN, Sergei Sidorsky, a member of the Board (Minister) for Industry and Agribusiness of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), said at the international conference Eurasian Economic Integration on 29 October, BelTA has learned.

The EEU also works with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO). "The sides signed a very important memorandum last year; now this organization came up with the idea to work out an agreement to promote our industrial enterprises and organizations to a new higher level of economic development, enhance cooperation with both EU countries and UN participants in general," Sergei Sidorsky explained. "European partners closely cooperate with the EEU. Suffice it to say, the heads of government supported us after the recent sessions hosted by the commission, we have sent an application regarding joint work to the European Union. As far as we know, the European Commission is currently studying this document," he continued. Besides, a free trade zone agreement has been signed with Vietnam. "Our Vietnamese colleagues have confirmed virtually all their obligations regarding the free trade zone with the EEU. This is a very important aspect of our trade," the EEC minister noted, BelTA reports.