EEU is now globally recognized - expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The EEU is now a globally recognized structure, Chairman of the Board of the Institute of Economic Research Maksat Mukhanov told at the CCS media briefing.

"Many countries express their interest in cooperation with the EEU, which obviously shows that the union is globally recognized and respected. The areas where the counties of the union compete in are developed human assets and favourable business environment. These are really important things that make the difference in comparison with the other unions," M. Mukhanov told.

He also reminded that the EEU began its operation since January 1, 2015. New members of the Union joined the organization this year, they are Armenia and Kyrgyzstan. Besides, the agreement on free trade was signed with Vietnam this year.

"Generally speaking many world countries express their great interest in cooperation with the Union. It truly speaks volume about the potential of the EEU," he added.