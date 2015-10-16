EEU leaders outline prospects of union&#39;s further development (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Union (EEC) was held in the Burabay

resort area in Akmola region on Friday, the Akorda's press service reports. Partaking in the session were President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin. President Nazarbayev praised the fruitful character of the negotiations held and the practical importance of the documents inked while opening the session in the Burabay. At the session, the sides summed up the results and outlined the prospects of further development of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU). They discussed the functioning of the EEU, approved the composition of the EEC Board, amendments to its rules and procedures and agreed on the candidacy of the EEC chairman in 2016. Procedure used to admit new members into the EEU and disaffiliate them was considered as well. The participants paid utmost attention to the synchronization of work of the EEU and the Silk Road Economic Belt. The heads of the EEU member states also debated the procedure of interaction with third countries and international organizations. They also decided to launch talks with Israel over a free trade zone. Kazakhstan initiated the discussion on the main aspects of its accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO). Concluding the session, the sides noted the busy agenda and effectiveness of the meeting in Burabay. The next session of the EEC Council will be held in Moscow this December.