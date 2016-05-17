EEU main macroeconomic guidelines for 2016-2017

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) approved the draft decision of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council "Concerning the main macroeconomic guidelines of the Eurasian Economic Union member states for 2016-2017" at its meeting in Moscow on 16 May, BelTA learnt from the EEC press service.

The document spells out the most important economic tasks for the EEU countries and provides recommendations for their implementation. The document is based on the analysis of the social and economic development of the EEU member states for 2015, the results of the implementation of the main guidelines adopted in 2015.

“The implementation of the main guidelines will contribute to the efforts of the EEU member states to cope with the negative economic situation, enhance macroeconomic stability and restore the economic growth,” the press service said.

The document will be submitted to the Presidents of the EEU member states at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on 31 May.

Source: BELTA