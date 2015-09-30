EEU member states to sign agreement on maritime traffic by yearend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The agreement between the EEU member states "On maritime traffic" is expected to be signed by the end of the year, head of the committee for transport of the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Asset Asavbayev told at the CCS media briefing.

"I would like to inform everyone that the agreement between the EEU member states "On maritime traffic" will be signed by the end of the year. It will allow Kazakhstani vessels to access the Azov Sea and the Black Sea via internal channels of Russia," A. Asavbayev told.

The document will create the common legal ground and simplify the mechanism of transit through internal water bodies, in particular, of Russia for Kazakhstani vessels. "Besides, the intergovernmental agreement with Iran on creation of the common legal ground in the sphere of sea transportation is expected to be signed. A similar document was signed with Turkmenistan last year. Thanks to that agreement, Kazakhstani companies may conduct transportation services between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan," he added.

According to him, thanks to that agreements, Kazakhstani "Kazmortransflot" Company transported over 400 thousand tons of oil from ports of Baku and Makhachkala.