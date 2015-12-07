EEU, Mexico likely to sign memo of coop in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and Mexico will likely sign a memorandum of cooperation, Ria Novosti reports citing Tatyana Valovaya, Minister for Main Areas of Integration and Macroeconomics of the Eurasian Economic Union, says.

“The deadline of signing the memorandum with Mexico has not been discussed yet. However, experience shows that it can be possible in the nearest months,” Valovaya said.

According to her, the EEU will send a draft memorandum to Mexico after which the parties will start discuss it.

Since 2012, the Eurasian Economic Commission has been contacting with almost all Latin American countries. “We have already entered into memorandums of cooperation with Chile and Peru. We are establishing working groups with them to discuss all the issues,” noted Valovaya.

She clarified that business communities of Mexico were under-informed of the EEU . “We need to hold a big presentation about the EEU for Mexican businessmen like those held in Chile and Peru,” she added.

The Minister pointed out the importance of sending Mexican delegations to such platforms as the Astana Economic Forum and Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum which discuss the issues of building relations with various integration associations.

The EEU is the international economic association founded on the ground of the Customs Union and the Common Economic Space and functioning since January 1, 2015. It unites Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.