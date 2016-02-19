EEU minimizes economic difficulties for member states

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) has considerably reduced the economic difficulties which its member states are experiencing, Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus Mikhail Myasnikovich said during an expanded meeting of the Scientific Advisory Council for Socio-Economic Development of Belarus at the Presidium of the Council of the Republic held on 19 February to discuss the harmonization of the legal framework in the EEU, BelTA has learned.

"Let us be objective. The EEU has considerably reduced the difficulties that our economies are facing. This is a fact to keep in mind. We have resources and enthusiasm to join our efforts and create a common market without exemptions and restrictions. We all should be more active in order to overcome the difficulties and ensure favorable conditions for companies and citizens," Mikhail Myasnikovich said.

"Unfortunately, sometimes we see attempts of some member states to survive on their own. I believe this is a dead-end approach, and I am not the only one to realize this," the official added.

Inter alia, the Chairman of the Council of the Republic pointed out that the EEU Treaty envisages the provision of national trade regime to the member states, and also mutual recognition of electronic signatures. "The matter of signatures has been settled only between Belarus and Russia," Mikhail Myasnikovich stressed.

Besides, he noted that the countries still use different approaches to origin certification of products that take part in state procurement programs. Moreover, there are considerable differences in terms for certification of goods manufactured with the use of raw materials imported from third countries, Kazinform has learnt from eng.belta.by.