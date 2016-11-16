EEU premiers to meet in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council is set to meet at the Gorki Residence of the Russian Prime Minister outside Moscow on 16 November, BelTA has learned.

Attending the meeting will be Belarus Premier Andrei Kobyakov, and also heads of government of Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia as member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).



Topping the agenda of the meeting will be the draft Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union which is to be signed by the Presidents of the union in December 2016. Five issues related mainly to the activity of the free economic zones were left uncoordinated after the previous meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Minsk on 27 October.



Today's meeting will discuss the regulation of the future common market of pharmaceutical drugs and medical products in the EEU, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.