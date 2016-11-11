EEU prime ministers to meet in Moscow 16 November

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Moscow will host a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council on 16 November, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan told a press conference in Moscow, BelTA has learned.

According to Tigran Sargsyan, the upcoming meeting will focus on the Customs Code draft of the Eurasian Economic Union, on which no agreement had been reached at the previous meeting in Minsk. He did not provide comments as to the prospects for the document being finalized at the forthcoming meeting, noting that the work on the draft continues. "Literally two or three questions remain unsettled. We are doing our best to remove all the differences," he said.

Tigran Sargsyan stressed that the EEU Customs Code is the most important document that contains a number of significant innovations much awaited by the business community. He said he was hopeful that the document would be finalized be the end of the year, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.