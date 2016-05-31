EEU Supreme Council to gather in Astana today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) Supreme Council with the participation of leaders of the EEU members will be held in Astana today.

The EEU president are believed to discuss boosting integration within the trading bloc, including the formation of single oil and gas market, expansion of the EEU's trade and economic ties with foreign countries and sign a number of documents.

Participating in the meeting are President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Almazbek Atambayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin