EEU tax authorities may sign agreement on mutual assistance

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The member states of the Eurasian Economic Union were proposed to sign a consolidated international agreement on mutual assistance and information exchange between the tax authorities of the EEU member states. This initiative was supported by the participants of the session of experts of the Consultative Committee for Tax Policy and Administration under the aegis of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission in Moscow, BelTA learned from the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

Experts discussed amendments and addenda initiated by the sides and the Eurasian Economic Commission to the international legal acts in taxation: Section XVII "Taxes and Taxation" of the EEU Treaty; a protocol on the procedure of collecting implicit taxes and the mechanism of control over the payment of these taxes while importing and exporting goods, providing services, etc.; a protocol on the exchange of digital information between the tax authorities of the EEU member states about the amounts of paid taxes.

The participants of the session paid special attention to information exchange issues. The experts suggested including a provision regarding the passing of an international interagency agreement to facilitate the exchange of information needed for the full payment of direct taxes, between the tax authorities of the member states in the EEU Treaty. They also discussed the results of harmonization of the draft protocol regarding the exchange of digital information between the tax authorities of the EEU member states.

The experts also focused on topical issues in taxation and the barriers emerging in mutual trade and provision of services in the EEU, in particular, connected with the payment of implicit taxes when providing and purchasing services.

Partaking in the session were the representatives of financial and tax authorities, business communities of the EEU member states.