EEU to hold its first interregional forum in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Speaker of the Council of Federation of Russia Valentina Matvienko suggested to create an interregional forum of the Eurasian Economic Union member countries, RIA Novosti reports. She said it at the opening of the 4th Russian-Armenian Interregional Forum on "Russia. Armenia. Eurasian Economic Union. New Prospects of Interregional Cooperation."

“I think, the interregional forum of the Eurasian Economic Union member countries can be included in our agenda,” Matvienko said.

Membership in the EEU provides both Russia and Armenia with new opportunities of harmonious accelerated development which must be implemented, she stressed.

“In the nearest future, the regions of our countries will have a new platform for building multilateral cooperation. This will be the first forum of the regions of the CIS states scheduled for the second half of 2016” rusplt.ru cites Matvienko. Recall that the EEU unites today Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.