EEU to obtain status of observer of UN General Assembly on October 19

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Eurasian Economic Union will obtain a status of an observer of the UN General Assembly on October 19, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov informed, RIA Novosti reported.

The EEU is the international integration economic union established on the basis of the Customs Union and the Single Economic Space and operating since January 1 2015. The members of the Union are Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.