EEU transport policy document discussed in Moscow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On October 7-8 Moscow hosted a conference of the authorized representatives of the ministries and agencies of the Eurasian Economic Union member-countries. The meeting was chaired by Tair Mansurov, Member (Minister) for Energy and Infrastructure of the Eurasian Economic Commission

The participants discussed the document on EEU transport policy prepared by Kazakhstan. As the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission informs, the participants discussed the principal issues of coordinated policy in automobile, water, air and railway transport as well as transport infrastructure, transit potential and staffing problems. The parties agreed on the structure of the document and signed an action plan on its approval and adoption as well as established a working group. Its first sitting is scheduled for November 2015.