'Egemen Qazaqstan' publishes President’s article on 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – This morning 'Egemen Qazaqstan' newspaper has published the article by President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ‘Tauyelsizdik barinen kymbat’, Kazinform reports.

The article of the Head of State is dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence. In the article, the President not only highlights the milestones of Kazakhstan’s Independence, development and achievements, but also names the goals for the upcoming decade.

Kazakhstan will celebrate the huge milestone, the 30th anniversary of its independence, on the 16th of December 2021. The country proclaimed its sovereignty on the 16th of December in 1991.